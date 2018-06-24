POLITICS

'Stroller March,' 'Ring of Compassion' held in support of immigrant families separated at border

Danielle Leigh has more from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
There was a show of support in Brooklyn on Sunday for immigrant families separated at the border.

A 'Stroller March' is being held in support of immigrant families. Marchers will start at D'Emic Playground and head to the Metropolitan Detention Center about a mile away.


President Trump took to Twitter, calling for immigrants to be deported 'immediately' with 'no judges or court cases.'

Meanwhile, various federal agencies are doing the hard work of reuniting children and parents separated under the president's former zero-tolerance policy.

A statement released late Saturday revealed that roughly 1 in 5 of the more than 2,300 children impacted by the policy were back with their parents.

New York Senator Charles Schumer wants the government to appoint a czar to oversee the reunification process.

"We have to find a way to expedite the process," said Schumer.

In Central Park, New Yorkers gathered for a 'Ring of Compassion' to show their heartache for the children held in detention centers and taken to foster homes around the country.

"We're here because we're angry, because we're sad," said Co-Ringleader Karin Schall.

"There's a time and place for screaming and yelling, but right now our hearts are broken," added Co-Ringleader Jane Perlmutter.

Many New Yorkers are determined to demonstrate until all of the families who were separated are back together again.

