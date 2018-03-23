  • LIVE VIDEO President Trump expected to sign spending bill
POLITICS

Students in Brooklyn protest gun violence on eve of March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

The demonstration comes on the eve of March For Our Lives

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
Students walked out of the classroom and took to the streets of Brooklyn Friday to demand an end to gun violence.

The rally comes just over a year since the death of a 15-year-old student in East Flatbush and one day before students come together in Washington D.C. to "March for Our Lives" in protest of gun violence across the country, which was inspired by the deadly shootings in Parkland, Florida.

Several hundred students marched alongside teachers and community leaders to the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall. It was personal for them after one of their own, Rohan Levy, was shot in the head last year.

The protesters said they are done with the violence, whether it's school shootings, police shootings or gang violence. They say "no more," and they said it using poetry, music and dance. The message was that society has to change, and the focus has to as well.

"I'm asking that instead of increased police presence, that we invest in schools," Ascend Schools director Marsha Gadsden said. "That we invest in school personnel. That we provide after-school programs for our children and opportunities for enrichment for our young people."

Organizers are calling for tougher gun laws and will hold simultaneous rallies in New York City and in Rockland County Saturday.

Officials say they're expecting about 500 people to take part in the Rockland rally.

Exactly how many protesters will actually gather Saturday has become a local guessing game. Organizers predicted up to 500,000 demonstrators in their National Park Service permit - which would approximately match the women's march and place it among the largest protests in Washington since the Vietnam era.

Eyewitness News Anchor Rob Nelson will be in Washington covering the march.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun violenceprotestMarch for Our LivesNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
After threatening veto, Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget
Parkland students star in 'Game for Our Lives'
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Democratic and Republican senators wage Washington duel, with snowballs
More Politics
Top Stories
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Renowned jockey dies following horse racing accident
Subway, bus fares could be headed higher
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Maryland school shooting victim taken off life support
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Show More
After threatening veto, Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget
Victims' families plead to keep NYPD cop killers in prison
Protests in Sacramento after unarmed black man killed by police
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
Man killed in shooting inside Queens bodega
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video