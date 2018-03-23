POLITICS

Students to protest gun violence on eve of March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

The demonstration comes on the eve of March For Our Lives (WABC)

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) --
Students in Brooklyn will come together to demand an end to gun violence on the eve of a massive demonstration in Washington, March for Our Lives.

Students will march alongside teachers and community leaders to the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall this morning.

The march and rally comes a little more than a year since the death of a 15- year old killed in a shooting in East Flatbush.
T
It is also one day before students come together for March for Our Lives to protest gun violence across the country.

Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and adults will descend on Washington on Saturday for the March for Our Lives event - part of a nationwide anti-gun violence protest.

Organizers are calling for tougher gun laws and there will be simultaneous rallies in New York City and in Rockland County.

Officials say they're expecting about 500 people to take part in the Rockland rally.

Eyewitness News Anchor Rob Nelson will be in Washington covering the march.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsgun violenceprotestMarch for Our LivesNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Democratic and Republican senators wage Washington duel, with snowballs
Trump replacing H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Cuomo: No state budget unless NYCHA improvements approved
More Politics
Top Stories
FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
Sentencing day for Rikers attacker
Subway, bus fares could be headed higher
1 hurt, 2 buildings evacuated in Lower Manhattan manhole explosions
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Man killed in shooting inside Queens bodega
Show More
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
Woman says NYCHA ripped up bathroom and never came back to fix it
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wages nearly double
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem
PHOTOS: Happy National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video