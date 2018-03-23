Students in Brooklyn will come together to demand an end to gun violence on the eve of a massive demonstration in Washington, March for Our Lives.Students will march alongside teachers and community leaders to the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall this morning.The march and rally comes a little more than a year since the death of a 15- year old killed in a shooting in East Flatbush.It is also one day before students come together for March for Our Lives to protest gun violence across the country.Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and adults will descend on Washington on Saturday for the March for Our Lives event - part of a nationwide anti-gun violence protest.Organizers are calling for tougher gun laws and there will be simultaneous rallies in New York City and in Rockland County.Officials say they're expecting about 500 people to take part in the Rockland rally.----------