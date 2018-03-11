POLITICS

A look back at 1991's Desert Storm Victory Parade, the last large-scale national military parade

EMBED </>More Videos

The last time the United States held a national military parade like the one proposed by Pres. Trump was in 1991 to celebrate victory in the Gulf. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
Weeks after President Donald Trump floated the idea of a national military parade to Pentagon officials, plans are in motion to make it happen.

According to a memo from Gen. Joseph Dunford, the Nov. 11 parade will stretch from the White House to the Capitol and will feature "a heavy air component at the end of the parade." It's estimated to cost between $10 and $30 million and will be planned in conjunction with the city's annual Veterans Day parade.

It will be the first national military parade of its kind in more than 25 years. The Desert Storm Victory Parade in 1991 marked the last time the military took to the streets in such a fashion.

Approximately 800,000 people turned out on June 8 for the 2.5-mile parade, the Washington Post reported the next day.

In addition to the parade itself, a large display of military hardware on the National Mall, a USO concert, a memorial service for fallen troops and a fireworks display drew large crowds to the nation's capital. That event, which featured 8,800 war veterans, cost approximately $21 million when adjusted for inflation.

While the Post quoted then-President George H. W. Bush as calling the event "good for America," it also drew a fair amount of criticism, with one local resident calling the parade "a waste of time, effort and money."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpveterans dayhistorymilitarywarparadewashington d.c.george h.w. bushu.s. & world
POLITICS
Trump unveils 2020 campaign slogan
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
President Trump plans to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
More Politics
Top Stories
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
Newborn baby mauled to death by family's wolf hybrid dog
3 hospitalized after car crashes into West Babylon pizzeria
Search on for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Driver charged with DWI following police pursuit on Long Island
Show More
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
Time to spring forward to daylight saving time
Traces of contamination found in UK spy poisoning case
More News
Top Video
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video