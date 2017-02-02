Hundreds of ethnic Yemeni business owners who operate New York City corner bodegas and neighborhood delis closed shop Thursday in protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries.The shops were locked at noon and were to remain shuttered until 8 p.m., according to organizers of a late afternoon rally at Brooklyn Borough Hall that drew thousands.At least 1,000 Yemeni-run small businesses are a part of many New Yorkers' daily lives, according to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams."We have respect for all American people," deli owner Adnan Ashabbi said. "They went out for us, so we have to be there too."Alshabbi came to the US in 1995 and became a citizen in 2001. He owns three delis.Economically, he and other owners play a vital role in their communities. The loss of business and wages for them and their employees is a significant sacrifice, but it was made for those who are also trying to come to the US."It is a loss, but it is the only thing we can do for them," Ashabbi said. "To stand and to be on one hand, and since we are here, we try to do something for them."Haron Zokari closed his Manhattan deli at noon, as well. He said his wife and baby are stuck in Yemen after almost completing a four-year, green-card process."We are trying to stay strong," he said. "There's people there who are refugees and who are starving and running for their lives, so thank God we don't have it as bad as they do."They also found support from their clientele."Our families are being affected by this," customer Ray Sanchez said. "So people who care are being affected by this, so people truly appreciate the extent to which these bans are affecting, every day New Yorkers.Abdulmalek Yahya, who has worked at the Nadal 3 Deli for seven years, came from Yeman in 1998 and became a US citizen in 2014."United States is a great country, that's why we are here," Yahya said. "What Donald Trump is doing affects us. Our people, like other people, they are stuck in the airport for a lot of questions, and they do nothing."Trump's executive order barred people from Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Under the order, travelers have been detained, sent back from the United States or stranded in other countries.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)