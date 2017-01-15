Hundreds of people have gathered at a raucous rally in Newark to oppose Republican efforts to dismantle and replace President Barack Obama's health care law.Several high-ranking Democrats - including New Jersey's two U.S. senators and several members of its Congressional delegation - were among those taking part in Sunday's rally at the Robert Treat Hotel.It's one of several rallies being staged around the country by Democrats ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.Trump has promised a speedy repeal and replacement of the law that was one of Obama's proudest achievements.But speakers at the Newark rally stressed that many people may lose their coverage or face other issues if the law is repealed, especially if adopting a replacement plan is not done in tandem with any repeal effort.The health law has provided health care subsidies and Medicaid coverage for millions who don't get insurance at work.It has required insurers to cover certain services such as family planning and people who are already ill, and has placed limits on the amount that the sick and elderly can be billed for health care.Republicans want to end the fines that enforce the requirement that many individuals buy coverage and that larger companies provide it to workers - mandates that experts say were needed to stabilize insurers' rates.They'd like to expand health savings accounts, erase the taxes Obama's law imposed on higher-income people and the health care industry, eliminate the subsidies that help people buy policies and pare back its Medicaid expansion for the poor.But they face internal disagreements over policy, such as how to pay for any replacement and how to protect consumers and insurers during what could be a two- or three-year phase-out of the existing health program.