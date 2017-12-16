POLITICS

"Transgender" among list of words reportedly banned at the CDC

The CDC is reportedly banned from using certain words.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --
The Trump Administration has reportedly forbidden the nation's top public health agency from using certain words, including "diversity", "fetus", and "science-based".

According to the Washington Post "vulnerable," "entitlement," "transgender," and "evidence-based" are also banned from any official documents being prepared for next year's budget for the Centers for Disease Control.

In some cases, alternate phrases were given, but in others, no replacement was suggested.

The newspaper reports policy analysts at the CDC were told of the list at a meeting this week with senior officials who oversee the budget.
