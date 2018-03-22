U.S. & WORLD

Trump: Biden would go down crying if he assaulted me

(AP)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump lashed out at Joe Biden for wanting "beat the hell out of him," saying Thursday that the former vice president "would go down fast and hard, crying all the way."

The Republican president tweeted: "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn't know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don't threaten people Joe!"
EMBED More News Videos

Former V.P. Joe Biden keeping options open for presidential run. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 17, 2018.



Biden spoke at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami on Tuesday and cited lewd comments Trump made in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape about grabbing women without their permission.

The Democrat said, "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him." He also said any man who disrespected women was "usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room."

Biden would have 'beat the hell out' of Trump in high school for disrespecting women
Biden made the comments while speaking at an "It's on Us" rally.


Biden, 75, made similar comments in the closing days of the 2016 campaign. He has kept open the possibility of a 2020 bid for president and is gearing up to play a big role campaigning for Democrats running in this year's midterm elections.

Trump, 71, dismissed the prospect of a Biden run recently at the annual Gridiron Dinner with Washington journalists, calling him "Sleepy Joe" and saying he could "kick his ass." Trump also attacked Biden on Twitter in 2016, calling him "Our not very bright Vice President."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpjoe biden
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of Facebook privacy scandal
Why so many nor'easters this year?
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Dad sues Boy Scouts after disabled son's merit badges revoked
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Republican Rick Saccone concedes PA House race to Democrat Conor Lamb
Trump's congratulatory call to Putin turns into uproar over leaks
Ex-Playboy model sues to discuss alleged Trump relationship
Cynthia Nixon slams 'Cuomo's MTA' for delay before 1st event
More Politics
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
2 dead in crashes, 1 dead shoveling nor'easter's snow
AccuWeather: Nor'easter moves out
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
ESPN: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Bucs for picks
Suspects 'playing' with gun attempt to rob delivery man
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Show More
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
Police find recording left by Austin bomber
Airline employee busted for allegedly smuggling drugs at JFK Airport
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos