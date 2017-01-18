Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican President-elect Donald Trump discussed issues including tax policy and GOP plans to repeal the federal health care law during a meeting at Trump Tower on Wednesday, Cuomo said.Cuomo said he wanted to make Trump aware of the impact some Republican policies would have on the state both men call home."There's a proposal that's being discussed that would end the deductibility of state and local taxes, for example, which would be devastating for the state of New York, California, etc.," Cuomo told reporters at Trump's Manhattan high-rise.House Speaker Paul Ryan, also a Republican, has proposed eliminating the rule that allows individuals to deduct state and local taxes from their federal tax bill. The change would disproportionately affect California and New York because of their high taxes.Cuomo said he also stressed to Trump that repealing the Affordable Care Act, Democratic President Barack Obama's signature legislation, would leave 3 million New Yorkers uninsured."It would have a dramatic impact on the state and not just for those 3 million," Cuomo said. "We now live in a community where if you sneeze I get sick."Cuomo said the meeting was not adversarial."He is a New Yorker," Cuomo said. "And my sense was he understood exactly what I was saying and the magnitude of what I was saying. Three million uninsured people would be a problem."