DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump, Gov. Cuomo talk tax policy, health care at Trump Tower meeting
EMBED </>More News Videos

Dray Clark reports on Gov. Cuomo's meeting with President-elect Trump. (Left: AP Photo/Evan Vucci | Right: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

NEW YORK --
Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican President-elect Donald Trump discussed issues including tax policy and GOP plans to repeal the federal health care law during a meeting at Trump Tower on Wednesday, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said he wanted to make Trump aware of the impact some Republican policies would have on the state both men call home.

"There's a proposal that's being discussed that would end the deductibility of state and local taxes, for example, which would be devastating for the state of New York, California, etc.," Cuomo told reporters at Trump's Manhattan high-rise.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, also a Republican, has proposed eliminating the rule that allows individuals to deduct state and local taxes from their federal tax bill. The change would disproportionately affect California and New York because of their high taxes.

Cuomo said he also stressed to Trump that repealing the Affordable Care Act, Democratic President Barack Obama's signature legislation, would leave 3 million New Yorkers uninsured.

"It would have a dramatic impact on the state and not just for those 3 million," Cuomo said. "We now live in a community where if you sneeze I get sick."

Cuomo said the meeting was not adversarial.

"He is a New Yorker," Cuomo said. "And my sense was he understood exactly what I was saying and the magnitude of what I was saying. Three million uninsured people would be a problem."
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpandrew cuomoNew York CityMidtown
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
Inauguration week event schedule
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
The new president gets a new wax figure
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
More donald trump
POLITICS
Inauguration week event schedule
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
President-elect Trump speaks to foreign diplomats at pre-inaugural dinner
Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning
More Politics
Top Stories
George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush both hospitalized in Houston
2 girls, baby locked in bathroom during LI home invasion
5th grader allegedly creates 'kill list' of classmates
Betsy DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
Highly-effective hacking scam targeting Gmail users
CT teacher accused of exposing himself in the classroom
Bobcat attacks woman, scratches 2 others in Connecticut
Show More
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Police: Man poses as Justin Bieber to 'sextort' 11-year-old girl
Charges dropped against teen accused in slaying of Brooklyn rabbi
Arms found at trash outpost in Bronx where other remains were found
Driver injured when gunfire hits NJ Transit bus
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video