WASHINGTON --President Donald Trump is set to participate in a traditional prayer service today at the Washington National Cathedral, an Episcopal parish with a dual role as a civic gathering place.
The cathedral has for years hosted a prayer service for the new president. But keeping the tradition has sparked debate this year among Episcopalians opposed to Trump's policies.
He and his wife attended three balls yesterday, including one honoring the armed forces, where they danced and he gave remarks. He used the balls to recount his victory and to let supporters know that "now the fun begins." The nation's 45th president then headed back to the White House.
During his third and final inaugural ball visit, the newly sworn-in president danced with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell of Newport, Rhode Island.
Mrs. Trump danced with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina of Ponce, Puerto Rico.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, also got to dance with members of the military.
The Trumps and Pences also participated in the military's traditional cake cutting to honor the sacrifice and service of its members. The cake is cut with a saber.