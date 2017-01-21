TRUMP INAUGURATION

Donald Trump has first full day in office
EMBED </>More News Videos

Lanazak and Darla Miles reporting (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is set to participate in a traditional prayer service today at the Washington National Cathedral, an Episcopal parish with a dual role as a civic gathering place.

The cathedral has for years hosted a prayer service for the new president. But keeping the tradition has sparked debate this year among Episcopalians opposed to Trump's policies.
LIVE: Watch ABC News broadcast coverage of the inauguration

He and his wife attended three balls yesterday, including one honoring the armed forces, where they danced and he gave remarks. He used the balls to recount his victory and to let supporters know that "now the fun begins." The nation's 45th president then headed back to the White House.

During his third and final inaugural ball visit, the newly sworn-in president danced with U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell of Newport, Rhode Island.

Mrs. Trump danced with U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, also got to dance with members of the military.

The Trumps and Pences also participated in the military's traditional cake cutting to honor the sacrifice and service of its members. The cake is cut with a saber.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumppresidential inaugurationtrump inaugurationpoliticsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRUMP INAUGURATION
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
More trump inauguration
POLITICS
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
PHOTOS: First lady inaugural ball fashion through the years
Describe your feelings about America under President Trump
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands of women descend on DC seeking a greater voice
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Obamas exit White House, reveal plans for life after presidency
WATCH: President Trump's inaugural speech
Show More
East Orange hires its first female police chief
Former president George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, improving
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
More News
Top Video
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
More Video