  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
POLITICS

President Trump joining with GOP senators to push changes to legal immigration policy

President-elect Donald Trump gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (John Locher)

KEN THOMAS and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump plans to join with two Republican senators to unveil legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration. It would seek an immigration system based on merit and jobs skills instead of family connections.

Trump was appearing with Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the bill. The president said at an Ohio rally last month that he was working with the conservative senators to "create a new immigration system for America."

Trump has made cracking down on illegal immigration a hallmark of his administration and has tried to slash federal grants for cities that refuse to comply with federal efforts to detain and deport those living in the country illegally.

His involvement will put him at the center of efforts to make changes to the legal immigration system. Previewing the event, White House officials said the bill would aim to create a skills-based immigration system to make the U.S. more competitive, raise wages and create jobs.

The White House said that only 1 in 15 immigrants comes to the U.S. because of their skills, and the current system fails to place a priority on highly skilled immigrants.

Perdue and Cotton introduced the legislation in February that would change the 1965 law to reduce the number of legal immigrants, limiting the number of people able to obtain green cards to join families already in the United States.

The bill would also aim to slash the number of refugees in half and eliminate a program that provides visas to countries with low rates of immigration.

Trump's appearance was aimed at bringing attention to the bill, which has been largely ignored in the Senate, with no other lawmaker signing on as a co-sponsor. GOP leaders have showed no inclination to vote on immigration this year.

Some immigrant advocates have criticized the proposal, saying that slashing legal immigration would hurt industries like agriculture and harm the economy.

"Our system is broken, but the response should be to modernize it, not take a sledgehammer to it," said Jeremy Robbins, executive director of New American Economy, a group of business leaders, mayors and others backed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg that advocates for comprehensive immigration reform.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationPresident Donald TrumprepublicanssenatelegislationWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Chief of Staff John Kelly wins praise across the aisle
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Notable firings and resignations under Trump
More Politics
Top Stories
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Show More
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
NJ church volunteer arrested for child porn possession
Family to file billion dollar lawsuit after botched buttocks injection death
Why popular glitter iPhone cases are being recalled
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos