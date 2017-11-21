ROY MOORE

Video: President Trump discounts accusations against Senate candidate Roy Moore

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter reports on the president's remarks concerning Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore. (Left: AP Photo/Evan Vucci | Right: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump discounted allegations of sexual assault against Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore and said Tuesday that voters should not support Moore's "liberal" rival.

Trump addressed the swirling controversy surrounding Moore for the first time since top Republican leaders called on Moore to step aside more than a week ago.

"We don't need a liberal person in there," Trump said of Moore's rival, Democrat Doug Jones. "We don't need somebody who's soft on crime like Jones."

Watch President Trump's full question and answer session with reporters:
EMBED More News Videos

Watch President Trump's question and answer session with reporters regarding accusations against Senate candidate Roy Moore.



Trump said he will announce next week whether he will campaign on Moore's behalf. Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Six women have accused the Republican Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

Trump dismissed questions from reporters about him backing a man accused of sexual assault over a man who is a Democrat. He pointed to Moore's assertion that the candidate did nothing wrong.

"Roy Moore denies it, that's all I can say," Trump said. "He denies it."

He also noted that the allegations came from behavior alleged to have happened decades ago.

"Forty years is a long time," Trump said, questioning why it took so long for Moore's accusers to come forward.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, both Republicans, have both called on Moore to leave the race in light of the accusations. The Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee have pulled their support for Moore's campaign.

The special election for the Alabama Senate seat is Dec. 12.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumproy mooresexual misconductWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROY MOORE
Jeff Flake on hot mic: GOP is 'toast' with Trump, Moore
Here's why people are talking about #BoycottKeurig
More roy moore
POLITICS
Gov. Christie: Not surprised by mistrial in Menendez case
2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching
Lawsuit: Nassau police violating state law by honoring ICE detainers
Christie getting road named for him in home county
More Politics
Top Stories
NYPD: Driver hits 2 women, surveys scene before fleeing
NY police: Fox News host Jeanine Pirro clocked at 119 mph
Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears
Agents seize dangerous counterfeit products at JFK
Desperate search for missing pet therapy dog in NJ
Eric Trump funneled cancer charity money to his business: Report
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following allegations
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Show More
Unclaimed New Jersey lottery ticket worth $1M to expire
Disney Animation, Pixar chief John Lasseter taking leave
Cruise nightmare finally comes to an end
Worker ID'd after body found in NY cosmetics plant explosion
Toronto Transit head Andy Byford named NYC Transit president
More News
Top Video
CBS, PBS sever ties with Charlie Rose following allegations
Saks Fifth Avenue celebrates 'Snow White' in holiday display
Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation forecast
3 things that are Simply New York
More Video