POLITICS

President Trump pays tribute to fallen officers in emotional ceremony

President Donald Trump, joined by the family of NYPD detective Miosotis Familia, who was killed in the line of duty, speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON, D.C. --
President Donald Trump paid emotional tribute Tuesday to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without them, saying those who wore the uniform "were among the bravest Americans to ever live."

"They made the ultimate sacrifice so that we could live in safety and in peace," Trump said.

Trump made a rare showing of public empathy near the end of his speech by bringing onstage the elderly mother and other loved ones of a slain police officer from his native New York City. Officer Miosotis Familia died in July 2017 after being shot in the head by a man who authorities say fired into a parked police vehicle in the Bronx. The alleged killer of the mother of three was later fatally shot by police.

Trump joked that he had promised not to reveal Adrianna Valoy's age, but she climbed the stairs better than he did. Trump turns 72 next month.

"So I promised that I wouldn't tell you that she's 90 years old but, you know what, she is really something, right?" he told the audience. "You look like 55 maybe, 55. Boy, I'll tell you what. You got up those stairs better than I did."

The president, who made law and order a centerpiece of his presidential campaign, used the yearly tribute at an outdoor memorial near the Capitol to press Congress to prioritize border security. He said that includes ending policies that allow individuals he described as "violent criminals" back onto the streets.

Trump issued the plea after speaking about Border Patrol agent Rogelio Martinez, who died last year from injuries suffered while he and his partner were responding to reports of unknown activity near a border town southeast of El Paso, Texas.

Trump said government's first duty is to protect its people and that the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Border Patrol agency, is "on the front lines of this incredible, heroic fight."

"That is why we are calling on Congress to secure our borders, support our border agents, stop sanctuary cities and shut down policies that release violent criminals back into our communities," he said. "We don't want it any longer. We've had it. Enough is enough."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspoliticsPresident Donald Trumppolice officer killed
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Israel faces diplomatic fallout after dozens killed in Gaza
Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after procedure
Podcasts: Up Close with Bill Ritter
Interviews begin for NY AG replacements in Albany
More Politics
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Tornado warning for parts of NY
Fists fly as massive brawl breaks out at apartment complex
Parents furious son named 'Most Likely to Bomb the US'
High school seniors praised for car-into-office prank
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
87-year-old man beaten, robbed inside UWS bank
Author, satirist Tom Wolfe dies at age 88
Show More
Meghan Markle's sister says their dad stressed out by press pack
Gas pump explodes in fiery Long Island crash
Landscapers discover safe in yard 7 years after it was stolen
Woman wearing only bra, panties slams SUV into Queens home
Trump: First lady 'doing really well' after procedure
More News