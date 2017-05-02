The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to step up U.S.-Russian diplomatic efforts on Syria.The Kremlin says the two leaders agreed in a telephone call Tuesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will intensify their efforts to bring about a cease-fire, with the goal of beginning a real peace process in Syria.The Kremlin characterized the call as "business-like" and "constructive."The White House says Trump and Putin held a "very good" conversation about the ongoing crisis in Syria.A White House readout of the phone calls says the two leaders discussed the creation of safe zones in Syria and agreed that the suffering in Syria "has gone on for far too long."Tuesday's call was the first known discussion between the leaders since the U.S. missile strikes against a Syrian government air base. Russia is one of the Syrian regime's most important backers.A Russian news agency says Trump and Putin also discussed holding their first in-person meeting in July on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Germany.Trump ordered the strikes against Syrian government targets in early April after accusing the government of using chemical weapons in a deadly attack on civilians. The U.S. action was accompanied by a dramatic shift in the Trump administration's rhetoric toward Russia, one of the Syrian government's most important benefactors.After spending months touting the prospect of warmer ties with Putin, Trump declared after the strikes that the relationship between the U.S. and Russia "may be at an all-time low." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley also sharply condemned Moscow's role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.The shift in the Trump administration's posture came amid a steady swirl of controversy surrounding possible ties between the president's associates and Russia during last year's election. The FBI and congressional committees are investigating whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia as it meddled in the election.Trump has denied any nefarious ties to Moscow, calling the Russian investigations a "hoax."