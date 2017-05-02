POLITICS

President Trump, Russian President Putin set to speak by phone Tuesday

Janai Norman has details on the call between Trump and Putin.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak by phone Tuesday, their first known conversation since the U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base that sparked new tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The White House said the leaders would speak in the early afternoon, with Syria's six-year conflict expected to be among the agenda items.

Trump ordered the strikes against Syrian government targets in early April after accusing the government of using chemical weapons in a deadly attack on civilians. The U.S. action was accompanied by a dramatic shift in the Trump administration's rhetoric toward Russia, one of the Syrian government's most important benefactors.

After spending months touting the prospect of warmer ties with Putin, Trump declared after the strikes that the relationship between the U.S. and Russia "may be at an all-time low." Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley also sharply condemned Moscow's role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The shift in the Trump administration's posture came amid a steady swirl of controversy surrounding possible ties between the president's associates and Russia during last year's election. The FBI and congressional committees are investigating whether Trump's campaign coordinated with Russia as it meddled in the election.

Trump has denied any nefarious ties to Moscow, calling the Russian investigations a "hoax."

Trump and Putin have spoken twice since the U.S. president took office in January, including last month following an attack in St. Petersburg, Russia. The attack occurred days before the U.S. missile strike in Syria.
