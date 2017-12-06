ISRAEL

President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

EMBED </>More Videos

Dave Evans reports on President Donald Trump's plan to move the US embassy to Jerusalem (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By MATTHEW LEE and JOSEF FEDERMAN
WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump has announced that the United States now recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. It's a move that upends decades of U.S. policy.

He says in a White House speech that he's "determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump says he's deemed this change to be in America's interests.

The president says the decision "marks the beginning of a new approach to conflict between Israel and the Palestinians."

World leaders have warned that the move could inflame tensions in the volatile Mideast.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsisraelwashington d.c.donald trumpPresident Donald TrumppalestineWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ISRAEL
Officials: Trump might declare Jerusalem Israeli capital
World's oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at age 113
2 Israeli policemen killed in shooting near Jerusalem shrine
Celebrate Israel parade marches up 5th Avenue
More israel
POLITICS
Wisconsin food stamp users to be drug tested
NYCHA chairwoman grilled over lead inspections
Lawyer argues Trump too busy to face defamation lawsuit
Nassau County Executive back in court in corruption case
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Man taken into custody at gunpoint with 2 kids in car
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
Show More
6 women claim Harvey Weinstein cover up was racketeering
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
NYPD: UES watch heist linked to smash and grab with hammer
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
More Video