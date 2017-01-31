POLITICS

Meet Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee

EMBED </>More News Videos

Judge Neil Gorsuch has been selected as President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee. (ABC News)

President Donald Trump has selected Colorado Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch is a judge on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver. He was nominated to the position by President George W. Bush in 2006.

Gorsuch clerked for Judge David B. Sentelle on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Then he clerked for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Columbia University, his law degree from Harvard University and he has a Ph.D. from the University of Oxford.

According to ABC News, he is considered an originalist, a judge "committed to understanding the Constitution's meaning as it was originally intended."

Gorsuch has a wife, Louise, and two daughters.
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. supreme courtsupreme court
Load Comments
POLITICS
President Trump pledges beefed up cybersecurity but doesn't sign order
President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
Immigration order playing well with President Trump fans
New York AG joins challenge against immigration order
More Politics
Top Stories
President Trump nominates Judge Neil Gorsuch to Supreme Court
NYC, police union reach contract agreement; 1st since 2012
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
Missing woman's body found inside car trunk
Tractor-trailer overturns, driver killed in fiery crash in Linden
President Trump pledges beefed up cybersecurity but doesn't sign order
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths
Show More
Christie: Rollout of Trump's immigration order 'terrible'
Ex-NJ man charged with threatening to kill Obama on Facebook
Man accused of punching bishop makes bizarre court appearance
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
College football player killed trying to protect sister, police say
More News
Top Video
Donations providing new bath for boy with excruciating skin disorder
Wallaby found locked in garage with no food, feces all over
AccuWeather Alert: Light snow moving out of NY area
NYC priest: Pro-Trump meme showing falling man was joke
More Video