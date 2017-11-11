  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
POLITICS

Trump taunts Kim Jong Un: 'I would NEVER call him short and fat'

(Twitter/realDonaldTrump)

HANOI, Vietnam --
President Donald Trump is exchanging school yard taunts with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

In a response to North Korea calling Trump's speech in South Korea "reckless remarks by an old lunatic," Trump tweeted from Hanoi on Sunday morning: "Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?'"

Trump goes on to say sarcastically, "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"

Trump has been working to rally global pressure against North Korea's nuclear weapons program on a trip to Asia. That includes a stern speech delivered in South Korea's National Assembly on Tuesday, in which he said: "Do not underestimate us. And do not try us. ... The weapons you're acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger. Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

On Saturday, Kim's government responded by accusing Trump of trying to demonize North Korea, keep it apart from the international community and undermine its government.

"Reckless remarks by an old lunatic like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance," the North's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "On the contrary, all this makes us more sure that our choice to promote economic construction at the same time as building up our nuclear force is all the more righteous, and it pushes us to speed up the effort to complete our nuclear force."

North Korea is not known to have tested any of its missiles or nuclear devices since Sept. 15, a relative lull after a brisk series of tests earlier this year.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumptwitterkim jong unnorth korea
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump: Putin denies, is "insulted" by 2016 election meddling accusation
Excused juror in Menendez trial says she would acquit him
93-year-old World War II vet scores upset election win
De Blasio looks ahead to 2nd term following re-election win
More Politics
Top Stories
Teen fatally run over was on the phone with her mom
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Gov. Cuomo signs bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD
WATCH: NYPD van suddenly bursts into flames on LIE
Veterans Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue
Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall
Suspected drunk driver slams into construction site, hits worker
Shohei Otani to MLB, could New York be in sight?
Show More
Water main break causes problems on Lower East Side
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos