DONALD TRUMP

Donald Trump to meet with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at Trump Tower

Donald Trump (left) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (Left: AP Photo/Evan Vucci | Right: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

NEW YORK --
President-elect Donald Trump will sit down with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat and possible White House contender in 2020.

A spokesman for Cuomo said the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at Trump Tower.

The conversation between the two men is expected to focus on issues of concern to New York state, including Cuomo's ambitious plans to upgrade and rebuild bridges, train stations and airports in New York City and around the state.

Trump and Cuomo have known each other for many years and spoke shortly after the Republican president-elect won the election in November.

Cuomo supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election. He has called on the state to stand up to the intolerance and discrimination that he says was revealed in the election.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpandrew cuomoNew York CityMidtown
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
DONALD TRUMP
Pence: Trump promises big investment in infrastructure
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Trump's childhood home back to auction
Historical significance of the Presidential Inauguration Bibles
More donald trump
POLITICS
Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning
Pence: Trump promises big investment in infrastructure
LIST: Democrats who are skipping Trump's inauguration
Guadagno takes shots at Gov. Christie while launching campaign
More Politics
Top Stories
Man stabbed at deli over 50 cents: 'I could be dead'
2 American Airlines planes clip each other at LaGuardia
Obama reduces sentence of WikiLeaks leaker Chelsea Manning
Truck leaking chemical located in New Jersey
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
Suspect charged in 13-year-old basketball star's murder
Show More
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Woman's remains found at trash outpost in Bronx
Guadagno takes shots at Gov. Christie while launching campaign
Attorney: Officer in Ramarley Graham shooting 'a hero'
CBO: 18M would lose insurance under GOP Obamacare repeal
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos