POLITICS

Trump to spend Day 100 in office talking tough on trade

EMBED </>More News Videos

Marcus Solis reporting (Evan Vucci)

By JILL COLVIN and PAUL WISEMAN
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pennsylvania --
President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by talking tough on trade.

The White House says the president will sign an executive order Saturday that will direct his Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to perform a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements.

The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.

The venue for the signing of the executive order is a shovel factory in Pennsylvania's Cumberland County. In the evening, the president will appear at a rally in Harrisburg to cap the occasion of his first 100 days in office.
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Blue mic sound-off: President Trump's first 100 days
Trump to NRA: 'You have a true friend' in the White House
VIDEO: President Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
Senate Democrats block quick vote on short-term spending bill
More Politics
Top Stories
Trump: My first 100 days are 'most successful' in US history
Police: Man jumps through kitchen window in Elmont home invasion
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
NYPD's spidey senses tingling with latest robbery pattern
Florist accused of stealing flowers from NJ cemetery
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
VIDEO: President Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds
Show More
North Korean missile broke up shortly after launch, US official says
Family, community mourn 8-year-old boy killed by planter box
Fire in Brooklyn injures 5 firefighters and 1 civilian
Shots fired on Wall Street in parking dispute
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
More News
Top Video
Woman dies days after being struck in Bronx hit-and-run
Former Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden finally gets keys to city
Student-run 'Relief United' making a difference to help Syrians
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video