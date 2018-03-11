POLITICS

Trump unveils 2020 campaign slogan: 'Keep America Great!'

EMBED </>More Videos

While stumping Saturday for a Republican candidate ahead of a Pennsylvania special election, President Donald Trump touted his new campaign slogan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Danny Clemens
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. --
When he runs for re-election in 2020, President Donald Trump will continue riffing on the idea of American greatness.

Trump touted his new campaign slogan while stumping Saturday ahead of a Pennsylvania special election: "Keep America Great!"

"We can't say 'Make America Great Again' as I already did that," Trump told the crowd. "But our new slogan when we start running...is going to be Keep America Great, exclamation point."

While he has held multiple campaign-style rallies throughout his presidency, Trump indicated Saturday that he would officially begin campaigning in two years.

It's not yet clear if Trump will introduce an updated version of his "Make America Great Again" hats, which were a staple on the 2016 campaign trail and perhaps one of the campaign's most valuable branding assets. The hats, as well as the associated hashtag #MAGA, became a badge of honor of sorts among Trump supporters.

Trump's official campaign website is still selling discounted merchandise with "Make America Great Again" and other phrases related to the 2016 campaign.

Although Trump most recently brought the idea of American greatness into the national conversation, he's not the first to use the phrase. Ronald Regan's used the similar "Let's make America great again" as his 1980 campaign slogan, and Bill Clinton used a derivative phrase on the campaign trail (though it was not his official slogan).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpelectionu.s. & world
POLITICS
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
How Oprah would spend 10 minutes with Trump
President Trump plans to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
Wisconsin governor candidate breastfeeds in campaign ad
More Politics
Top Stories
Police investigate killing of college student from Long Island
AccuWeather Alert: Another round of snow on the way
3 hospitalized after car crashes into West Babylon pizzeria
Search on for rapper after gun found in bag at Newark Airport
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Thousands of eggs, embryos possibly damaged at fertility clinic
Driver charged with DWI following police pursuit on Long Island
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
Show More
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Trump campaigns for GOP candidate in tight Pa. House race
Time to spring forward to daylight saving time
Traces of contamination found in UK spy poisoning case
Soccer coach accused of engaging in sex acts with students, police say
More News
Top Video
Public's help sought in identifying woman found in Newark lake
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video