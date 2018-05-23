POLITICS

President Trump visits Long Island for event on defeating MS-13 gang

Derick Waller reports on the president's visit from Bethpage.

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
President Donald Trump plans to speak about MS-13 gang violence Wednesday afternoon at the Morrelli Center in Bethpage and he will be greeted by protestors.

Immigrants' rights groups argue that President Trump is using the issue of gang violence on Long Island to paint all immigrants with a broad brush.

Security is very tight for the event and there are road closures in the area.

There have been 27 murders nationwide linked to the South American gang. The sight of police scouring wooded areas for missing teenagers, and roundups in which gang members have been taken into custody are all too familiar.

Some were top members of MS-13, known for ordering the rank and file to slaughter their victims with machetes until they were unrecognizable. Grieving families, some of them, were notably present at Trump's State of the Union speech.

Activists are calling on the police and local elected officials not to attend.

"Not be present and not validate the policies this president continues to spread around the country," a protestor said.

"It's the President of the United States. He's coming to Nassau County. Perhaps we can get some resources, some federal help and I am open to having that bipartisan conversation," said Laura Curran, Nassau County Executive.

Protesters are also upset because they say the president used the term "animals" to refer to immigrants, but he was specifically referring to gang members.

His spokespeople say President Trump won't shy away from that term during his visit Wednesday. There are also several counter-protestors in support of the president, who feel he is cracking down on a problem that threatens public safety.

The president traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

