President Donald Trump warned "low-life leakers" of classified information that they will be caught early Thursday.In a pair of tweets, Trump said, "Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing nytimes (and others) must apologize!" and "The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!"Trump's national security adviser, retired General Michael Flynn, resigned at Trump's urging this week after a series of reports revealed Flynn held addressed the issue of sanctions with a Russian diplomat before Trump was in office.On Wednesday, Trump said it was "really a sad thing that he was treated so badly."He tweeted Wednesday that "classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!"Meanwhile, a former Trump associate and campaign official blamed the bumpy start of the billionaire's presidency on mixed loyalties in the White House.Roger Stone declined to name names in an appearance on NBC's "Today" show Thursday, but he discussed "a division between those who are loyal to the president and those who are loyal to the Republican National Committee."When asked if he was referring to Reince Priebus, who headed the RNC before joining Trump's team and becoming chief of staff in the West Wing, Stone demurred, indicating he didn't want to say who he was talking about.He said, "The leaking that is coming out of the White House is a manifestation of the fact" that some of the people Trump hired "are not loyal.""I think it's healthier to have people in the administration who share the president's vision of where he wants to take the country," he said.Earlier, Trump celebrated gains on Wall Street, hailing it as an era of "confidence and optimism.""Stock market hits new high with longest winning streak in decades," he tweeted. "Great level of confidence and optimism - even before tax plan rollout!"The stock market has gotten a jolt since November, when Trump's surprise White House victory raised hopes for tax cuts and other business-friendly policies from Washington.Trump's economic program is expected to include deep tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation.His initiatives are intended to achieve his goal of doubling growth to around 4 percent, up from the 2 percent pace that prevailed since the Great Recession ended in 2009.