President Trump's alleged comments about "S-hole countries," including Haiti, El Salvador and countries in Africa, will almost certainly add fuel to planned Martin Luther King Jr. Day protests and events in New York City.It's the 89th anniversary of the Civil Rights leader's birth. The Brooklyn Academy of Music will host speakers, musical performances and art exhibits as part of their 32nd annual celebration.And in keeping with the spirit of the movement, there are protests planned as well. Reverend Al Sharpton will host an event in Harlem with Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo, before leading an afternoon "Rally Against Racism" in Times Square against President Trump. The event is scheduled to take place from 3-5 p.m. at 42nd St. and Broadway.On Sunday, Georgia Congressman John Lewis, himself a Civil Rights icon who knew King personally, told ABC's George Stephanopolous, "I think he is a racist," when referring to President Trump."It's unreal. It's unbelievable. It makes me sad," Rep. Lewis said. "I think this man, this president, is taking us back to another place."----------