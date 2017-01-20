Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump looked out over the crowd sprawled across the National Mall and painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting crime, shuttered factories and depleted American leadership.In his inaugural speech, he vowed to stir "new national pride," bring jobs back to the United States, and "eradicate completely" Islamic terrorism."From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only, 'America First," Trump said in a 16-minute address, echoing one of the core messages of his improbable presidential campaign.He began his inaugural address by saying that "together we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come." Americans have "joined a great national effort to build our country and restore its promise for all people."Trump also thanked all of the past presidents in attendance, including former campaign foes Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.America united is an America that's "totally unstoppable," he said. He urged Americans to speak their minds openly and disagree honestly, but to always pursue solidarity, and said Americans need not fear - they're protected by military and law enforcement personnel.But most importantly, he said, "we will be protected by God."Trump repeated a campaign promise to eradicate "radical Islam." He said he'll rebuild America's roads, bridges, airports and railways by following "two simple rules: buy American and hire American."For too long, too few have had power and the people have paid the price, he said."Washington flourished but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered but the jobs left and the factories closed.""That all changes starting right here and right now," he said.Americans came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement "the likes of which the world has never seen before," he said.He emphasized that Americans want great schools, safe neighborhoods and good jobs, but that too many people face a different reality: rusted-out factories, a bad education system, crime, gangs and drugs.The "carnage stops right here and right now," he said.He repeated the dark vision and the list of the country's woes that he hit on during the campaign.Trump describes closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the county and says the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."The Republican president said the U.S. "will confront hardships but we will get the job done." "Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another," but "transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people"