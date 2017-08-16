POLITICS

Under pressure, President Trump disbands business advisory councils

This is an undated image of President Donald Trump. (KGO-TV)

By JULIE PACE and JONATHAN LEMIRE
WASHINGTON --
With corporate chieftains fleeing, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is ending a pair of advisory business councils in the latest fallout over his remarks about the Charlottesville protests.

"Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all!" Trump tweeted in a face-saving effort from his home at Trump Tower. He was to depart New York later Wednesday to return to his New Jersey golf club.

CEOs began announcing their resignations after Trump's first comments about the violence Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists and counter-protesters. The resignations accelerated after he re-emphasized his earlier remarks and on Tuesday blamed "both sides" for the series of events that led to the death of a 32-year-old Charlottesville woman.

Standing in the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday, Trump acknowledged that there were "some very bad people" among those who gathered to protest Saturday. But he added: "You also had people that were very fine people, on both sides."

Trump's remarks were widely criticized in Washington and around the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsbusinessPresident Donald Trumppolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
I-Team: New breed of white nationalist leadership based in California
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
SF City leaders oppose right-wing rally permitted for Crissy Fields
Trump condemns 'repugnant' hate groups, including KKK, neo-Nazis
Planned right-wing rally stirs controversy, counter protest in SF
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Bushes call on US to 'reject racial bigotry' after Charlottesville
VIDEO: Trump condemns hate groups after Virginia rally
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
POLITICS
Confederate statues' fate in wake of Charlottesville violence
Lawmakers slam Trump's defense of Charlottesville response
Report: Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani recovering from surgery after fall
Protesters gather at Trump Tower for 2nd night during president's visit
More Politics
Top Stories
FBI agent hurt when flash grenade accidentally goes off
Young woman shot in head, killed during assault in Queens
HEADS-UP: You may be due money in cruise robocall case
Man accidentally shoots nail into heart, drives to hospital
Mystery wedding crashers come forward, were on 1st date
Developer who plotted South America escape pleads guilty
NYC church removes 2 plaques honoring Robert E. Lee
Vandals damage headstones, paint derogatory words in cemetery
Show More
Police: Man followed, tried to rape 13-year-old girl in the Bronx
Man slashed on subway chases after attacker, throws plywood at him
Tip of Delta plane clips American plane at JFK
Woman fends off subway station rape attempt; Suspect arrested
President Trump begins last day in NYC amid controversy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos