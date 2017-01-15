Up Close: Indian Point nuclear plant to be shut down

This week a deal was reached to shut down one of the most controversial nuclear power plants in the country.It sits just 30 miles away from New York City, in the shadow of millions of people.Indian Point, built back in the 70's, has been the target of a relentless 15 year campaign to close it down and now it appears that is just what will happen.But what will be the cost, in terms of electric rates and tax revenues for communities around the plant?One of the groups that has been fighting hard to close Indian Point is Riverkeeper. The group's president Paul Gallay is our guest.2016 saw the lowest number of civilian fire deaths in a century, but the FDNY still wants to do better.48 people died in fires in New York City last year, the lowest number of fire fatalities in any calendar year dating back to 1916.The mayor says there's also been an intense focus on educating the public, and we like to think Channel 7 and our fire safety program has helped make a difference.Joining us is New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.Finally, if you're searching for a role model, look no further than Steven McDonald, the 59-year-old NYPD detective who passed away this week.He was shot while on patrol in Central Park, critically injured by a 15-year-old gunman in 1986.He survived, and the life he lived after that shooting despite his paralysis was nothing short of courageous and inspiring.Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter has a look at Detective McDonald.