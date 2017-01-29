Up Close: President Trump's first week in office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with NY State Republican Party chairman Ed Cox.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1726737" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with former Rep. Charles Rangel.

President Donald Trump is doing what he said he would do when he ran, issuing a series of executive orders reversing the policies of the Obama Administration.But among the most controversial were the threat to take billions of dollars away from so-called sanctuary cities like New York, 200 cities that protect undocumented immigrants.He also ordered construction to start on his wall between the US and Mexico.Joining us is Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat from New York's 13th congressional district that includes Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.For the Republican side of President Trump's busy first week in office, we're joined by Ed Cox, the New York Republican Party chairman.This country has never seen a candidate and president like Donald Trump, for better or worse.One person who has seen the best and the worst is former Congressman Charles Rangel from Harlem, who just retired after 46 years in the House of Representatives.