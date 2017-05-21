POLITICS

Up Close: Special counsel named for Russia investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Bill Ritter talks with U.S. Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Former FBI director Robert Mueller is in charge of a case that could very well rest on the hand-written recollections of the man who replaced Mueller, the FBI director who President Trump fired, James Comey.

After 17 weeks in office, typically most presidents are still trying to cling to a honeymoon period.

But history will likely not record such a period for Donald J. Trump from Queens.

It's been another head spinning week for the president and joining us to discuss it is U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey.

What an incredible four months of this Trump Administration And now, new questions about what the special counsel investigation will turn into.

And what happens to the congressional investigations. And the Republican agenda.. Remember that? Tax reform, health care reform. A wall.

Have the president's problems overshadowed his political goals?

ABC News political director Rick Klein joins us from Washington, and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is in the studio.

EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.


Distracted driving is an epidemic. The figures just don't lie.

Texting while driving is now the single largest cause of death for teenagers. And 6 times more likely to cause an accident than drunk driving.

The number of people who died last year on the road was about 40,000 - up 14% since 2014. The biggest two year jump in 50 years.

Cell phones are a factor in 1.6 million crashes every year.

With all the smart collision avoidence technology on modern cars, are we who drive getting less smart?

Joining us is Ben Lieberman, whose son Evan was killed in a car accident six years ago. The driver was texting.
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Ben Lieberman, whose son Evan was killed in a car accident six years ago.

Related Topics:
politicsup closePresident Donald Trumprussiapolitics
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Trump receives lavish Saudi welcome
Comey agrees to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee
Reports: Trump called Comey 'nut job' to Russians; Adviser under scrutiny
Trump assails 'witch hunt' after naming of special counsel
More Politics
Top Stories
Cuomo asks Trump to help with 'intolerable' situation at Penn Station
Man fatally stabbed at Long Island wedding reception
Trump calls terror fight a 'battle between good and evil' in Saudi Arabia speech
At least 15 hurt as fire breaks out at Staten Island apartment building
Accused Times Square driver: 'I want to apologize to my mom'
Performer hurt in fall during circus in Mount Vernon
US: N. Korea launches medium-range ballistic missile
Show More
Driver charged with DWI in crash that injured 3
Police: Man breaks into home, steals woman's underwear
Curtains to close on Ringling Bros. Circus at Nassau Coliseum
Man killed, boy injured in Staten Island house fire
Turkey: Man who disrupted flight from LA to Hawaii just wanted 1st class seat
More News
Top Video
At least 15 hurt as fire breaks out at Staten Island apartment building
Father of Times Square victims rushes to younger daughter's bedside
Vigil held for Long Island mother killed saving daughter from out-of-control car
Hidden New York: African burial ground
More Video