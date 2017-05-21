EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2019785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller is in charge of a case that could very well rest on the hand-written recollections of the man who replaced Mueller, the FBI director who President Trump fired, James Comey.After 17 weeks in office, typically most presidents are still trying to cling to a honeymoon period.But history will likely not record such a period for Donald J. Trump from Queens.It's been another head spinning week for the president and joining us to discuss it is U.S. Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey.What an incredible four months of this Trump Administration And now, new questions about what the special counsel investigation will turn into.And what happens to the congressional investigations. And the Republican agenda.. Remember that? Tax reform, health care reform. A wall.Have the president's problems overshadowed his political goals?ABC News political director Rick Klein joins us from Washington, and CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin is in the studio.Distracted driving is an epidemic. The figures just don't lie.Texting while driving is now the single largest cause of death for teenagers. And 6 times more likely to cause an accident than drunk driving.The number of people who died last year on the road was about 40,000 - up 14% since 2014. The biggest two year jump in 50 years.Cell phones are a factor in 1.6 million crashes every year.With all the smart collision avoidence technology on modern cars, are we who drive getting less smart?Joining us is Ben Lieberman, whose son Evan was killed in a car accident six years ago. The driver was texting.