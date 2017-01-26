U.S.-Mexico rift over border wall deepens

WASHINGTON (WABC) --In a deepening rift with Mexico, President Donald Trump wants to pay for his proposed southern border wall by slapping a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico. That word came after Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced on Twitter that he canceled a scheduled meeting with President Trump.
The rift capped days of increasingly confrontational remarks - on Twitter and in dueling public appearances - between the two men, whose countries conduct some $1.6 billion a day in cross-border trade, and cooperate on everything from migration to anti-drug enforcement to environmental issues.
Hours after Trump tweeted that the meeting should be scrapped if Mexico doesn't agree to pay for a wall along the nearly 2,000-mile border, Pena Nieto responded via the same platform.
of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2017
Esta ma?ana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistir? a la reuni?n de trabajo programada para el pr?ximo martes con el @POTUS.— Enrique Pe?a Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017
"This morning we have informed the White House I will not attend the working meeting planned for next Tuesday," the Mexican president tweeted. He added that "Mexico reaffirms its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements that benefit both nations."
In a speech later Thursday, Trump doubled down on the dispute, saying that "unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. We have no choice."
Trump also claimed that calling off the meeting was a mutual decision and floated a new possible threat to Mexico, which sends about 80 percent of its exports to the U.S. and which has vowed not to pay for a wall.
"We're working on a tax reform bill that will reduce our trade deficit, increase American exports and will generate revenue from Mexico that will pay for the wall, if we decide to go that route," Trump said.
His spokesman later said Trump was calling for a 20 percent tax on imports to pay for the southern wall.
He has also pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada.
"I will not allow the citizens or the taxpayers of the United States to pay the cost of this defective transaction, NAFTA, one that should have been renegotiated many years ago, except that the politicians were too preoccupied to do so," Trump said.
Trump insists Mexico will pay for the border wall one way or another, while Pena Nieto insists his country will not.
President Trump also called on fellow Republicans to help him enact "great and lasting change" during the retreat, but offered the lawmakers few details about his views on key issues including tax reform and health care.
The president was greeted by cheers as he took the stage in a hotel ballroom, telling senators and House members, "This Congress is going to be the busiest Congress in decades - maybe ever."
Trump's election put Republicans in control of both the White House and Congress for the first time in more than a decade. Yet Trump's often fluid ideology has sometimes put him at odds with his own party, making agreement on issues including a tax overhaul and entitlements no guarantee.
The president spoke about his agenda in broad terms and then skipped a planned question-and-answer session. He gave Republicans no specific marching orders for tackling the repeal and replace of "Obamacare," one of the most complicated issues Congress is expected to tackle this year.
Trump said he had suggested to GOP leaders that they could "just do nothing for two years" in order to let Obamacare self-destruct and ramp up pressure on Democrats to join overhaul efforts.
"Except we have one problem - we have to take care of the American people," he said.
Trump's brief trip to Philadelphia marked his first flight on Air Force One, the familiar blue and white government plane that has long ferried presidents around the country and the world. Spokesman Sean Spicer described Trump - who traveled throughout the campaign and the transition on his own private jet - as being "in awe" of the presidential aircraft.
After returning to the White House, Trump planned to sign an executive action commissioning a probe of widespread voter fraud, Spicer said. Additional actions are planned for Friday, too, but Spicer said decisions were still to be made on exactly what Trump would sign.
The president is also expected to take steps, possibly as soon as this week, to restrict the flow of refugees into the United States. And he is considering plans to negotiate individual trade deals with the countries that have signed onto the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Trump took steps earlier in the week to withdraw the U.S. from TPP, which he said puts American workers at a disadvantage.
The White House had said Trump would also meet Thursday afternoon with Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas. The meeting with Hatch, who is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, and Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, has been rescheduled, the White House said.
---
Information from The Associated Press