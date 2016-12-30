The United States is unleashing a string of sanctions and other punitive measures against Russia, including shutting down Russian recreational compounds in Glen Cove, amid allegations that Russia engaged in cyber-meddling in the U.S. presidential campaign.The Long Island facility is 14 acres. The U.S. also is demanding that a similar Russian compound in Maryland be shut down."The sanctions today were aggressive and they were bold. And they're designed to send a message to Russia, this type of behavior is unacceptable," said Eric Schultz, White House deputy press secretary, on Thursday.The Obama administration reported that two Russian groups hacked Democratic officials and the DNC, saying hackers mimicked email systems, tricking victims into handing over their credentials, and then stealing tens of thousands of internal emails.Obama also has taken executive action to expel 35 Russian intelligence operatives, giving them and their families just 72 hours to get out of the U.S."All Americans should be alarmed by Russia's actions," said Obama, who was vacationing in Hawaii. He added, "Such activities have consequences."He said the response wasn't over and the U.S. could take further, covert action - a thinly veiled reference to a counterstrike in cyberspace the U.S. has been considering.It also is slapping sanctions on Moscow's two leading intelligence agencies, four officials, and two cybercriminals wanted by the FBI.The Russian government threatened retaliation and continued to deny U.S. accusations. Russia has now punched back at the U.S., ordering the closure of the Anglo-American school of Moscow which serves the children of U.S. embassy officials.