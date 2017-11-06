POLITICS

Voters to decide whether to hold New York constitutional convention

By DAVID KLEPPER
ALBANY, New York --
Tuesday's ballot in New York will ask voters whether they want to call a constitutional convention, where delegates would consider changes to the state's governing document.

If the question passes, voters would later elect delegates and, following the convention in 2019, vote on whether to accept or reject any proposed changes to the constitution.

Supporters say a convention would be an opportunity to address the state's chronic political corruption and strengthen protections for education, health care and the environment. Some groups are proposing ambitious goals, such as the legalization of marijuana or a complete overhaul of the state's bicameral legislature.

Opponents argue a convention is too risky. They worry deep-pocketed special interests could take over a convention and undermine existing constitutional safeguards. An odd assortment of individuals and groups have joined forces to campaign against a convention, including labor unions, gun rights supporters, Planned Parenthood, anti-abortion groups, top Republicans and leading Democrats.

Polls had shown lukewarm support for a convention until recently. A Siena College poll of likely voters released on Wednesday showed opposition to a convention ahead by a 2-to-1 margin.

The last convention was held in 1967.
