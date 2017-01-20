Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, reciting the 35-word oath with his hand placed upon two Bibles, one used by his family and another during President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.He was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.A few moments earlier, Mike Pence was sworn in as the vice president of the United States.Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.President-elect Donald Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.