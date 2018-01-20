  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy reveals she was sexually assaulted in college

New Jersey's First Lady Tammy Murphy spoke out Saturday about how she was sexually assaulted.

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) --
At the Women's March in Morristown, New Jersey's new First Lady told the crowd that she was sexually assaulted in college.

Tammy Murphy says the assault happened while she was a sophomore at the University of Virginia.

She was walking along a path when a man grabbed her and pulled her into the bushes.

RELATED: Hundreds of thousands gather in NYC for Women's March

Murphy says the assailant never faced justice in her case, but eventually went to jail for another case.

"Until today, only a few have heard my story. Now you all know," she said. "Surely among us is a woman who has been silenced by her own story. I know the feeling of shame, I know the feeling of helplessness, and I know the disappointment of justice denied. But by speaking out, we can find our strength, and ensure that our lives are not defined by this experience."

She says she is sharing her story to encourage other victims of sexual violence to speak up.

