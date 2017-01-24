Watch President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview on ABC this Wednesday

No questions were off limits in President Donald Trump's first post-inauguration interview, set to air on ABC this Wednesday. World News Tonight anchor David Muir asked Trump wide-ranging questions about his presidency in the hour-long primetime special.
Watch President Trump: The First Interview Wednesday, 10 p.m. ET | 9 p.m. CT on ABC.
