MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events around the country

EMBED </>More Videos

See speakers and scenes from March for our Lives rallies around the country. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images)

Summoned to action by student survivors of the Florida school shooting, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied in the nation's capital and cities across America on Saturday to press for gun control in one of the biggest youth protests since the Vietnam era.

Organizers of the March for Our Lives rally in Washington hoped their protest would match in numbers and spirit last year's women's march, one of the biggest protests in the capital since the Vietnam era and one that far exceeded predictions of 300,000 demonstrators.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives events around the country

In addition to the main march in Washington, large rallies also took shape in such cities as Boston, Houston, Minneapolis and Parkland, Florida, the site of the Feb. 14 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related Topics:
politicsgun violencegun safetygun controlschool shootingschool safetyu.s. & worldwashington d.c.parkland school shootingprotestMarch for Our Lives
MARCH FOR OUR LIVES
LIVE: Half a million rally for March for Our Lives
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
Paul McCarthey: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
More March for Our Lives
POLITICS
LIVE: Half a million rally for March for Our Lives
LIVE: March for Our Lives coverage from ABC News
Paul McCarthey: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives signs and calls for action
More Politics
Top Stories
LIVE: Half a million rally for March for Our Lives
Paul McCarthey: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'
What to know about March for Our Lives
Funeral, wake for fallen FDNY firefighter announced
Man attacks two women within 5 minutes Brooklyn street
Massive East Harlem apartment fire injures several
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
Apple introduces emojis representing disabilities
Show More
LIRR train strikes car after GPS directed driver onto tracks
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video