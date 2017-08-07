Lawmakers in Westchester County are set to vote Monday on the Immigrant Protection Act.A special meeting of the county Board of Legislators will be held to vote on the measure, which would make Westchester the first county in the state to pass such a law.Officials say it would protect the confidential information of all residents, regardless of immigration status, and ensure that limited county resources are not misappropriated for federal immigration enforcement.The act was introduced in February by Majority Leader Catherine Borgia and seven Democratic legislators.Legislators will hold a press conference following the vote with immigration lawyers and advocates.