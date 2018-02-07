  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
POLITICS

White House aide Rob Porter resigns after allegations of spousal abuse

In this Jan. 20, 2017 photo, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, center, hands President Trump a confirmation order for James Mattis as defense secretary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
One of President Donald Trump's top White House aides resigned Wednesday following allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his two ex-wives.

Staff secretary Rob Porter said in a written statement that allegations that became public this week are "outrageous" and "simply false." Porter said photos published of his former spouses were taken nearly 15 years ago and do not tell the complete story. He said he will leave the White House after a transition period.

"These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described," Porter said in a written statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."

"My commitment to public service speaks for itself. I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect," added Porter, who joined the administration at its start in January 2017. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump Administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House."

Porter's former wives recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Porter, 40, has been credited with working with chief of staff John Kelly to control the flow of information to the president. His influence growing in recent months, Porter was often seen with Trump when the president traveled and as he signed legislation or proclamations. He helped craft Trump's well-received State of the Union address and was credited internally for helping bridge divides in a White House riven by rivalries and for helping more effectively roll out new policy.

The DailyMail.com published a statement from Kelly referring to Porter as a "man of true integrity and honor and I can't say enough good things about him."

"He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him," Kelly added.

Porter, well-liked throughout the White House, lost internal support once the photos came out. But even then, Kelly was urging him to stay, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to convey internal discussions.

Porter's first wife, Colbie Holderness, told the DailyMail.com that Porter choked and punched her during the five years they were husband and wife.

Porter's second wife, Jennifer Willoughby, also described for the DailyMail.com how Porter once dragged her naked and wet from the shower to yell at her. She filed a protective order against him. Stories published online by the DailyMail.com included photos of Holderness with a bruised eye socket that she said she suffered after Porter punched her in the face while on vacation in Italy.

Neither Holderness nor Willoughby could be reached for comment on Wednesday. Telephone messages left by The Associated Press were not returned.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she had not discussed the allegations against Porter with Trump. She said Porter was not pressured to resign.

"Rob Porter has been effective in his role as staff secretary," Sanders said. "The president and chief of staff have full confidence in his abilities and his performance."

Before joining the administration, Porter, a Harvard Law School graduate, spent nearly three years as chief of staff to longtime Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch. Porter also worked for Republican Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio and Mike Lee of Utah.

Hatch released a statement that said he was "heartbroken" over the allegations and denounced domestic violence.

"In every interaction I've had with Rob, he has been courteous, professional, and respectful. My staff loved him and he was a trusted advisor," Hatch said. "I do not know the details of Rob's personal life. Domestic violence in any form is abhorrent and unacceptable."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsthe white housePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Senate leaders reach budget deal with huge spending increases
DACA supporters in NYC head to DC for demonstration
Pentagon says Trump has ordered Washington military parade
Trump aide: Some immigrants 'too lazy' to sign up for DACA
More Politics
Top Stories
Mugshots: 25 alleged gang members busted in the Bronx
25 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on Tappan Zee Bridge
Elderly Long Island man says video shows wrongful arrest
Store closing sales begin at Toys R Us locations in NY, NJ, CT
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Ex-court officer takes plea deal in attempted sexual coercion
Rent at your own risk: 7 On Your Side investigates illegal apartments
11-year-old boy dies saving friend who fell through ice
Fake dentists arrested after woman develops infection
Show More
Yankees acquire Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers
Female teacher's aide accused of sex with student
Naked man covered in cooking oil attacks family
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Train crashes into truck while carrying GOP lawmakers
Photos: Shooting at high school in Benton, Kentucky
PHOTOS: N.J. Burkett's coverage of the unrest in Israel
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
More Photos