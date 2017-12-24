  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
POLITICS

White House denies report of President Trump's derogatory comments

Kenneth Moton reports on a New York Times report saying President Trump made derogatory comments about immigrants

WASHINGTON (WABC) --
The White House is denying a New York Times report that President Trump made derogatory comments about immigrants.

The Times story came out on Saturday as Trump was playing golf in Florida.

The Times cited two sources who quoted the president as saying all Haitians coming into the US "have AIDS."

According to that same report, Trump also said Nigerians would "never go back to their huts" once they saw America.

The sources told the Times that Trump made the comments in June during a meeting with top administration officials in the Oval Office.
