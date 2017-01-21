Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
POLITICS
Women's March causes massive gridlock, transit delays
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1714351" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
CeFaan Kim has more from Grand Central Terminal.
WABC
CeFaan Kim
Saturday, January 21, 2017 06:38PM
Related Topics:
politics
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
POLITICS
Faces of America: Stories from the Women's March
People on why they came to Women's March on Washington
Estimated half-million people turn out in DC to protest against President Trump
On first full day as president, Trump starts with prayer service
More Politics
Top Stories
Thousands of demonstrators swarm Manhattan in Women's March
Estimated half-million people turn out in DC to protest against President Trump
Photos: Women's March on Washington, D.C.
AccuWeather: Strong Nor'easter headed our way Sunday
Small plane crashes in New Jersey; pilot injured
Bandit makes off with auto shop's toilet paper
Officer injured in car crash on Long Island
Show More
On first full day as president, Trump starts with prayer service
At Least 4 Dead as Tornadoes Batter the Southeast
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Day 1: President Donald Trump signs health care executive order
Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters march in Lower Manhattan
More News
Top Video
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' pleads not guilty in NYC court
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York