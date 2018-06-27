Port Authority: JetBlue flight scare at JFK caused by pilot error

EMBED </>More Videos

The pilot of a JetBlue flight entered an incorrect code that caused a hijacking scare at JFK on Tuesday night.

Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A pilot's false alarm caused panic on the runway at JFK Airport on Tuesday night.

Port Authority police surrounded the Los Angeles-bound JetBlue flight around 8:00 p.m. when it apparently experienced a radio issue that impacted the crew's ability to communicate.

JetBlue said the false alarm was sent to JFK tower during the radio issue which prompted a strong police response.

Port Authority Police Superintendent Edward Cetnar discussed the plane scare on Wednesday and said it was the pilot's mistake.

"He entered the wrong code which enters the hijack duress signal, obviously we have protocols in place when something like that happens we exhaust all options, communications and stuff like that," Cetnar said. "They were having communications problems, pilot was unable to communicate with the tower, and we had to make sure even though we communicated with them by phone at one point, that everything was OK."

Cetnar said they still had to make sure that the passengers were OK and there was no nefarious activity going on in the plane.

Port Authority officials said responding officers did a good job and were able to get the plane back to the gate and JetBlue took it from there.

"It was a really successful and peaceful scare, if I could put it that way," Cetnar said. "Cops did a great job last night."

Video from the runway showed dozens of emergency vehicles surrounding the plane.


Scared passengers tweeted from inside the aircraft:


The FAA said it will investigate the incident.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jfk international airportairport newsairport securityQueensNew York CityJamaica
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
False alarm causes scare on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News