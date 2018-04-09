BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) --A postal worker from Bellmore, Long Island was arrested Monday morning on charges he hoarded mail from his route for a year.
More than 1,000 letters, dating back to last March, were found by federal authorities searching his backyard last week.
Members of the Bellmore Fire Department said they witnessed the man over eight months carrying bags to a shed in his backyard, which happens to be feet from the windows of the fire house.
The postal worker, Richard Schaaf, appeared in federal court in Central Islip Monday afternoon.
He was assigned to the Bethpage post office.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts