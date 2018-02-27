Poughkeepsie schools closed Wednesday due to social media threat

Eyewitness News
POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) --
All eight city schools in Poughkeepsie will be closed Wednesday due to a social media threat, officials say.

The school superintendent told staff members and families the district is aware of a recent social media post regarding the threat of a school shooting at Poughkeepsie High School.

The superintendent's message read in part:
"The appropriate authorities are actively investigating this issue with the highest priority. The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority. Out of an abundance of caution, please be advised, the Poughkeepsie City School District will be closed on Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Further information will be provided as it becomes available."

The superintendent said every threat is taken seriously and that the school district is working closely with the city of Poughkeepsie.

Police and the FBI are investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school threatPoughkeepsie
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Person of interest questioned after shooting leads to lockout of 5 Westchester school districts
Thousands of NYC fire escapes rust away without inspection
Police: Burglar kicks hole in wall of Queens apartment
Severed head found in Long Island man's suitcase in Japan
Mother and child struck by car while crossing street in Wayne
Man rescued after Brooklyn construction collapse
Charges dropped against man arrested in shooting of 8-year-old girl
Boy, 2, shot in both legs in apparent road rage incident
Show More
Man streams his own murder on Facebook Live
New Jersey students stage walkout for suspended teacher
NJ school district to be patrolled by armed police officers
UConn gives posthumous admission to Florida school shooting victim
Woman suspected of drunk driving after fatal crash in Manhattan
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos