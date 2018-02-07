Pregnant Bronx woman beaten, robbed of cell phone

Police released video of a savage attack on a 19-year-old woman who is six months pregnant.In the video, you see two women kicking her while she was down.Police say the pregnant woman was visiting a friend last Thursday inside a building in the Melrose section of The Bronx when she was attacked.One of the attackers is known in the area as "Tiffany."The two stole the woman's cell phone.The pregnant woman was treated and released from the hospital and is doing OK.----------