  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Pregnant Bronx woman beaten, robbed of cell phone

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the pregnant woman was visiting a friend last Thursday inside a building in the Melrose section of The Bronx when she was attacked.

Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police released video of a savage attack on a 19-year-old woman who is six months pregnant.

In the video, you see two women kicking her while she was down.

Police say the pregnant woman was visiting a friend last Thursday inside a building in the Melrose section of The Bronx when she was attacked.

One of the attackers is known in the area as "Tiffany."

The two stole the woman's cell phone.

The pregnant woman was treated and released from the hospital and is doing OK.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beatingpregnant womanMelroseBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 firefighter hurt in Ridgefield Park fire
11-year-old boy dies saving friend who fell through ice
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warnings, advisories issued
Teen stabbed by group in Bronx subway station
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
DACA supporters in NYC head to DC for demonstration
New York-bound Acela train separates at 125 mph
House and Senate seek spending deals as shutdown looms
Officers on lunch break help nab shoplifter at NJ mall
Show More
Exclusive: Woman recounts being attacked with crowbar in her home
Pentagon says Trump has ordered Washington military parade
Aspiring model fatally shot in head inside apartment
More News
Top Video
11-year-old boy dies after being pulled from icy pond in Queens
Discovering Langston Hughes in Harlem
Residents outraged complex not included in boiler repair plan
Exclusive: Woman recounts being attacked with crowbar in her home
More Video