Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a pregnant woman was shot with a BB gun on Staten Island.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are trying to track down the person who shot a pregnant woman with a BB gun on Staten Island.

Police say it happened as the woman was walking on Richmond Terrace about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.

Investigators found a pellet on the ground. They believe it came from a nearby public housing building.

The woman was hit in the arm, but she was not seriously hurt.

So far there have been no arrests.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingbb gunpregnant womanStaten IslandNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family found dead at Mexican resort died of gas asphyxiation
Man wanted for punching, taunting boy on the subway
Officials: Police shoot suspect with knife in Harlem Whole Foods
Police investigating acts of vandalism at NJ synagogue
Wake begins for fallen FDNY firefighter on Long Island
Suspect arrested in shooting of livery cab driver
Man arrested in Mexico with missing teen girl held on $500,000 bail
Men caught ransacking Burger King - then taking selfies
Show More
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in NJ; suspect charged
WATCH: Emma Gonzalez stands in silence in powerful speech
Parents convicted in girl's pneumonia death
March for Our Lives: Hundreds of thousands march for gun control
Paul McCartney: 'One of my best friends was killed in gun violence'
More News
Top Video
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Celebrating man's best friend on National Puppy Day
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video