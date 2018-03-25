Pregnant woman shot with BB gun while walking on Staten Island street

NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are trying to track down the person who shot a pregnant woman with a BB gun on Staten Island.
Police say it happened as the woman was walking on Richmond Terrace about 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
Investigators found a pellet on the ground. They believe it came from a nearby public housing building.
The woman was hit in the arm, but she was not seriously hurt.
So far there have been no arrests.
