FULL VIDEO: President Trump speaks at Trump Tower on August 15, 2017.

President Donald Trump's final day in New York City is starting off with criticism over his comments on the deadly violence that broke out in Virginia.The president appeared before the media to talk about infrastructure, but almost immediately the topic turned to Charlottesville.President Trump seemed combative and defiant."That was a horrible, horrible day. Wait a minute. I'm not finished," President Trump said.It was combative from the start."I'm not finished, fake news," Trump said.The president defended his decision to wait two days to condemn the white supremacists in Charlottesville by name."I didn't wait long. I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement," Trump said. "The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement."The president seemed to spread the blame."What about the alt left that came charging at, as you say, at the alt right?" the president said. "Do they have any assemblage of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging with clubs in their hands swinging clubs? Do they have any problem? I think they do."Watch President Trump's full statement here:Trump also defended some of the initial protesters who took to the streets in the Unite the Right rally."I've condemned neo-Nazis," he said. "I've condemned many different groups. Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me."Reaction to the president's comments was swift.On Capitol Hill, Democratic senator Chris Murphy tweeted he almost threw up reading the president's comments.Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said: "We must be clear. White supremacy is repulsive. This bigotry is counter to all this country stands for. There can be no moral ambiguity."The former leader of the KKK, David Duke, gave the president praise, posting this message on social media: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists."