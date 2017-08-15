CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS

President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville

President Donald Trump, accompanied by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says the groups protesting against white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, were "very violent" and also to blame for the deadly violence.

Trump is calling those protesters the "alt-left," and he declared during a contentious news conference that there is "blame on both sides."

After his initial statement on the Charlottesville violence, Trump was criticized for appearing to condemn both the white nationalists and those who were protesting them. He tried to clean up his remarks Monday.

Trump said some of the facts about the deadly violence in Charlottesville still aren't known.
