  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

'We will get through this together': Stoneman Douglas principal's emotional message to school community

EMBED </>More Videos

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Ty Thompson is pledging to help students get through the tragedy. (Stoneman Douglas High School/YouTube)

Danny Clemens
PARKLAND, Fla. --
As his school copes with the loss of 17 students and faculty members, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School principal Ty Thompson is pledging to help students get through the tragedy.

"Eagles, I promise you I will hug each and every one of you as many times as you need, and I will hold you as long as you need me to for all 3,300 of you and your families. We will get through this together," Thompson said as he fought back tears in a video posted on the school's website Saturday.

"Our community is strong, our students are strong and we will persevere in these trying times," he added.

Thompson thanked those all over the world who have reached out with messages of support and reminded students of the school's motto: Be positive, be passionate and be proud to be an Eagle.

"We lost 17 lives on Valentine's Day. That's supposed to be the international day of love. We're going to take the love that we lost on Wednesday and we're going to spread that over the next days, weeks months and even years," he said.

In a subsequent tweet, Thompson offered a list of ways for the public to help the Stoneman Douglas community. The school is accepting laminated banners of well wishes that will be displayed around the campus, cash donations through the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund and in-kind donations through special arrangement with the school district.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldflorida
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
In wake of Fla. school shooting, survivors demand change
State investigated Florida shooting suspect after self-harm
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Baby found wrapped in bag in trash bin at Queens park
Brawl breaks out on cruise after passenger steps on flip flop
AccuWeather Alert: Saturday snowfall causing messy roads
Teammates pay touching tribute to Parkland shooting victim from NJ
100 pizzas and counting: Police probe pizza stalker
Woman falls out window while violating protective order
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
Man dies after piece of fire escape fell 7 stories in SoHo
Show More
State investigated Florida shooting suspect after self-harm
More than a dozen hurt in building fire in Little Italy
Woman slashed in the face in Hell's Kitchen
Mets' David Wright still unsure of when he'll be able to play
Truck crashes into house, injures occupants
More News
Top Video
Report details alleged Trump affair with Playboy playmate
'Please do something:' Florida mom's emotional plea to Trump
Where you can find Cats On Glass
Police: Teen slashed at subway stop in sneaker deal gone wrong
More Video