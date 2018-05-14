GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) --Closing arguments could begin Monday in the corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano.
The prosecution is expected to rest its case Monday morning.
Mangano, his wife, Linda, of Bethpage, New York, and John Venditto, a former Oyster Bay town supervisor, all have pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging extortion, bribery and more.
Both men and Mangano's wife have pleaded not guilty.
Between 2010 and last December, Mangano held the highest elected position in the county adjacent to New York City. Prosecutors said the Republican began engaging in corrupt acts within weeks of his election.
"Mr. Mangano lied and accepted bribes and his wife, Linda, had a $100,000-a-year year sham job," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Gatz told the court during opening statements, adding that the former attorney and county legislator sold himself to maintain his lifestyle.
The indictment charges that Mangano and Venditto received bribes and kickbacks to help a Long Island businessman, Harendra Singh, obtain guaranteed loans. Linda, prosecutors said, was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of the Singh's restaurants, enabling her to make $450,000 while doing little besides tasting food.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
