Prosecution's star witness takes stand in corruption trial of ex-Nassau Executive Ed Mangano

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) --
The star witness for the prosecution took the stand Thursday in the federal corruption trial of former Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano.

Restaurateur Harendra Singh said he saw his long-time friend Mangano as a "connection" that would help his businesses flourish.

Singh has pleaded guilty to bribing Mangano.

Between 2010 and last December, Mangano held the highest elected position in Nassau County.

Prosecutors said the Republican began engaging in corrupt acts within weeks of his election.

"Mr. Mangano lied and accepted bribes and his wife, Linda, had a $100,000-a-year year sham job," Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Gatz told the court in opening statements Wednesday, adding that the former attorney and county legislator sold himself to maintain his lifestyle.

Mangano, his wife, Linda, of Bethpage, New York, and John Venditto, a former Oyster Bay town supervisor, all have pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging extortion, bribery and more.

The indictment charges that Mangano and Venditto received bribes and kickbacks to help Singh, obtain guaranteed loans. Linda, prosecutors said, was given a $100,000-a-year, no-show job at one of the Singh's restaurants, enabling her to make $450,000 while doing little besides tasting food.

Edward Mangano also is accused of accepting vacations and other gifts in exchange for his influence. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The Manganos said they had a two-decade personal friendship with Singh, long before Mangano was elected, and that any gifts or favors between the families had nothing to do with his office.

On Wednesday, Mangano's attorney, Kevin Keating, attacked Singh's character, saying "he lied every day of his life" and could not be believed. He added that Singh received the contracts because of others and not because of Mangano.

Venditto's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said his client "got nothing of any consequence" from Singh, who he said had a "dark side."

Outside court, Agnifilo told reporters that he may call on Mayor Bill de Blasio to testify. Federal investigators have looked into payments that Singh had made to the Democratic mayor.

As part of his own criminal case, Singh pleaded guilty to paying bribes to the mayor, in the form of campaign contributions, in an attempt to resolve a dispute with the city over his restaurant lease.

De Blasio was not prosecuted. He has denied taking any bribes and suggested Singh pleaded guilty only because he was desperate to get leniency for other corrupt acts.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

